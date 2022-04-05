Exercise classes — once an instructor can be found — will be among the first activities to return to the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center when it reopens. Wyvonna Jackson in 2016 gets in a workout during the SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) fitness class.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center opens Monday for the first time in just over two years, but with limited activities due to concerns of COVID-19 spreading to seniors.
“We’re a little concerned about how many people will show up,” said Dave Tosch, senior center director.
But he said no one will be denied entrance if there are more people than anticipated.
Other limitations will apply to the partial reopening.
The senior nutrition program won’t be open quite yet, said Tosch, and only those with memberships will be allowed to participate in any activities.
However, masks will not be required and vaccine status won’t be checked, he said.
One of the more popular items is first to start. “We’re focusing on exercise,” he said of the beginning activities.
Among those are yoga, tai-chi, SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life), hula, bingo, ukulele, knitting and crocheting. Aerobic classes will start when an instructor can be found, he said.
By only having several activities to start, Tosch said it’ll show who is interested in what, and how many people show up.
“We’re trying to be careful,” he said of the center’s opening. “COVID is kind of going away, but it’s a comfort level thing.”
About 1,500 people are senior center members — down from around 2,000 before the pandemic closed the center in March 2020, he added. At that time, Tosch estimated that 400 to 500 people came to the center every day for 35 to 40 daily activities, including lunch that was served to about 100 people a day.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.