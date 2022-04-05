Senior Center to stay active and social beneath a common roof (copy)

Exercise classes — once an instructor can be found — will be among the first activities to return to the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center when it reopens. Wyvonna Jackson in 2016 gets in a workout during the SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) fitness class.

 World file photo

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center opens Monday for the first time in just over two years, but with limited activities due to concerns of COVID-19 spreading to seniors.

“We’re a little concerned about how many people will show up,” said Dave Tosch, senior center director.

But he said no one will be denied entrance if there are more people than anticipated.

Other limitations will apply to the partial reopening.

The senior nutrition program won’t be open quite yet, said Tosch, and only those with memberships will be allowed to participate in any activities.

However, masks will not be required and vaccine status won’t be checked, he said.

One of the more popular items is first to start. “We’re focusing on exercise,” he said of the beginning activities.

Among those are yoga, tai-chi, SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life), hula, bingo, ukulele, knitting and crocheting. Aerobic classes will start when an instructor can be found, he said.

By only having several activities to start, Tosch said it’ll show who is interested in what, and how many people show up.

“We’re trying to be careful,” he said of the center’s opening. “COVID is kind of going away, but it’s a comfort level thing.”

About 1,500 people are senior center members — down from around 2,000 before the pandemic closed the center in March 2020, he added. At that time, Tosch estimated that 400 to 500 people came to the center every day for 35 to 40 daily activities, including lunch that was served to about 100 people a day.

“People haven’t been able to participate,” he said of possible reasons for fewer members.

The thrift store, one of the main revenue sources for the center, was only closed for a few months in 2020, but still has limitations.

“We’ve got to isolate the thrift store from the remainder of the facility,” he said. “We don’t want the public mixing with the seniors yet.”

Monday’s activities include SAIL at 1 p.m. and dance lessons at 6:30, with a $10 entry fee.

A dance from 2-4 p.m. April 24 at the center will feature live music from Tacoma-based Pressure Ridge. There is a $7 entry fee.

People can call the center at (509) 662-7036 or drop by at 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 to see what’s available, Tosch said.



