Wenatchee Valley senior center reopens after two years to gleeful faces

WENATCHEE — Smiling, eager faces glowed throughout the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center on Monday. It was the first day the center was open after COVID-19 restrictions and fears over seniors contracting the virus in March 2020 shuttered its doors.
“It’s been a long two years,” said Margie Vincent, the center's board secretary said as she watched people line dancing with Melanie Salter, ambassador for the center.
“We’re very excited,” said Salter. “To see this place open again is amazing.”
They weren’t alone.
“It’s wonderful; I’ve been waiting,” said Daisy Fukuzawa, 86, who’s been a center member for at least 15 years, as she swept through the entryway. “I’m a lifetime member.”
Tai chi and and an exercise program targeted to those less mobile, Stay Active and Independent for Life, were her favorite activities, she added.
The center at 1312 Maple St. has a limited number of activities to start with due to concerns of COVID-19 spreading to seniors. It’s also so Dave Tosch, senior center director, and others can determine which activities are most popular.
But he said there already were some hurdles.
Nineteen people were in yoga and nine people, all new, attended line dancing Monday. The room used for yoga is nearly at capacity, he said, and, as people who usually attend line dancing, 16, learn it’s available, there will be “a crowd.” The other activity Monday was SAIL, which had about 25 people, and "was a full house for us," he said. More than 100 came to the center throughout the day.
“There’s going to be a lot of challenges trying to accommodate people,” Tosch said, in between answering his cellphone and talking to people.
He said there likely will be more activity participants now than before the pandemic started because people were tired of being shut inside and people want to maintain their independence. He cited an instance recently of a woman who asked him to become a volunteer because her relative wanted to put her in assisted living. By staying mentally and physically active, he said, the woman bettered her chances of staying in her own home.
“Being independent and being able to live on their own is a big deal,” he said.
Volunteer yoga instructor, and sometimes swim instructor, Marjorie McIntosh, agreed. She also said being active helped strengthen her.
“Exercise does lift the spirits,” she said.
Tosch mentioned more than 100 volunteers helped with the programs and were vital to the center.
Tosch said the many cellphone calls Monday were from people renewing their membership, among other things that might come with reopening, like answering questions on what was available. There were six new member sign-ups and 15 renewals.
Marilyn Wilhelm, 90, was among those renewing, but she did so in person.
The eight-year member said she credited the center for helping her keep a healthy mind and body and usually went to yoga and line dancing. She laughingly said she tried hula, but probably wouldn’t again.
“And I always came for lunch,” she said. The center’s food program isn’t open yet, but Tosch said it likely will be as time progresses.
Shelia Ogle, said she and her husband, Randy, liked helping with the food program and doing yoga. They came because she was a former classmate of Tosch, but didn’t think they’d stick around. The couple thought the center was for older people, she said, not for people in their 70s like them.
But they changed their minds.
“All of us have missed each other in the past couple of years,” she said.