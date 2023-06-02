NCW — An Eastmont teacher known for "sparking students’ enthusiasm for learning" and a Wenatchee paraeducator described as "a master of the FAFSA and WAFSA" have been recognized regionally for their dedication to students.
Sarah Burnell, a fourth grade teacher at Clovis Point Elementary, was named the North Central Educational Service District's 2024 teacher of the year. Christopher Rolases, a paraeducator in the Alternative Learning Experience at WestSide High School, is the 2023 classified school employee of the year.
The NCESD is a collection of 29 school districts in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
“Mrs. Burnell has been a key person in my foster daughter's education and academic progress,” the unnamed parent who nominated Burnell said in an NCESD press release. “My daughter feels safe at school, and she feels that she belongs in her classroom. Mrs. Burnell has helped my daughter reach her academic achievements and increase her self-confidence and feelings of self-worth.”
Burnell credits a training session with author Marcia Tate as the inspiration for implementing new engagement strategies in her classroom. And her colleagues have taken note.
“She is a master at sparking students’ enthusiasm for learning,” said Amy Dorey, principal at Clovis Point. “She uses many strategies to engage her students and multiple forms of assessment to make sure that each child gets the tailored instruction they need.”
According to Dorey, a stop into Burnell's classroom may show students signing, dancing and talking to each other, all activities designed to increase student engagement.
For Burnell, it's part of creating a safe environment where students feel safe to take chances, and take ownership in their educator. She encouraged her fellow educators to create similar environments in their classrooms.
“Sing the songs, show them the visuals, let them learn through games, lead the discussions,” she said. “Have fun with it. They really are learning!”
Rosales, who also works as a family advocate and graduation specialist, was praised for his knowledge of federal and statement programs that provide financial college aid to students.
“He has become a master of the FAFSA and WAFSA,” said Andrea Danahey-Feil, a WestSide Humanities CTE Teacher who nominated Rosales.
Rosales and Jonathan Godina, a Migrant Out-of-School Youth Specialist and Family Advocate, recently hosted an information night at WestSide for migrant and bilingual students that connected students to resources. The event was previously only available at Wenatchee High School.
“Many of our migrant students had to attend Wenatchee High School in order to get all the information, but we decided that we could bring that here too,” Rosales said. “After the initial talks with our resources, it was like a wildfire. We had different organizations reaching out to us to help in whatever way they could.”
At the end of the event, each student had completed an application for financial aid and received information where they could receive additional resources.
“I want them to know that they can be the next President, or the next surgeon, or the next whatever they want to be, as long as they put in the effort,” he added. “It is important to me that they know that all the staff at Westside High School are here to help them, both academically and mentally.”
Both Burnell and Rosales will be eligible for state honors through the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which will be announced in September.
Last year Kara Babst, an Eastmont paraeducator, was recognized as 2022 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year, while Wenatchee teacher Hugo Zavala was honored as the 2023 Regional teacher of the year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone