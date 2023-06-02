Burnell/Rosales

NCW — An Eastmont teacher known for "sparking students’ enthusiasm for learning" and a Wenatchee paraeducator described as "a master of the FAFSA and WAFSA" have been recognized regionally for their dedication to students.

Sarah Burnell, a fourth grade teacher at Clovis Point Elementary, was named the North Central Educational Service District's 2024 teacher of the year. Christopher Rolases, a paraeducator in the Alternative Learning Experience at WestSide High School, is the 2023 classified school employee of the year.

