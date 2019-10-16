WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and East Wenatchee will have cold-weather shelters available for the homeless this winter.
The Wenatchee City Council and the two-county homelessness task force approved $66,000 this month for two organizations — the Women’s Resource Center and the People’s Foundation — to operate cold-weather shelters, according to city of Wenatchee documents. The organizations are working with local churches to open shelters from about Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, said Sandra Van Osten, city of Wenatchee housing programs coordinator.
“So the model is that local churches open up a portion of their church facilities and it is staffed with paid staff, but also volunteers,” Osten said. “So there is a lot of details in the next couple weeks that the agencies are working out.”
The People’s Foundation is close to finalizing a deal with one church in East Wenatchee, she said. The hope is that the Women’s Resource Center will also be able to work with three churches in Wenatchee.
The shelters will be low-barrier so people who aren’t clean or sober will be able to use them, Osten said. The agency will be working with local police departments to ensure safety.
It will just be a nightly shelter and users will need to find someplace else to go during the day, she said.
The $66,000 is coming from close to $75,000 that was allocated for a potential low-barrier shelter, Osten said.
Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub and Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay from Chelan, requested that the funding be set aside for large capital projects. Members of the task force debated whether money should be saved from the budget or used on existing programs.
The homelessness task force is still looking at a more permanent low-barrier shelter, but it wanted to help people in the face of the upcoming winter, Osten said.
“In the interim though, with the cold weather approaching, this is something that can fill that gap,” she said.
Other organizations like Lighthouse Ministries and Hospitality House provide shelter for the homeless, but they have limitations such as requiring people to be sober.
People will still be encouraged to use those other shelters if they can, Osten said.