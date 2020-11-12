STEVENS PASS — The Wenatchee Valley is under a hazardous weather warning over the next week with a possible 1 foot to 2 feet of snow Thursday into Friday night along the Cascade Crest.
The northeast section of Washington will get the worst of the snow, but mountain areas — including the Cascades — will experience several rounds of snow showers, according to a news release from the National Weather Service’s Spokane office.
In particular, from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Saturday a strong storm will move into the area with heavy snow on the Cascade Crest that could impact Highway 2, according to the news release. The area could see as much as 1 foot to 2 feet of snow with 50 mph gusts. The areas of Mazama, Stehekin, Stevens Pass, Plain and Holden Village should be aware.
The National Weather Service expects roads to be covered with snow and travel to be difficult, according to the news release. People are asked to stay at home, but if they must travel keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle.
In Wenatchee, rain and snow are likely after 4 p.m. on Thursday with maybe half an inch of accumulation, according to the news release. A few tenths-of-an-inch of snow could be possible on Friday into Saturday. Saturday the snow level could get down to 1,500 feet of elevation
Leavenworth could see 1 to 3 inches of snow over Thursday night, according to the news release. Plain could see 3 to 4 inches of snow Thursday evening.