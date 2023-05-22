WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley veterans hosted an open house Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to showcase new renovations.
Local veterans renovated the hall at 1206 N. Wenatchee Ave. for more than two years though community donations. The new 3,800-square-foot space includes a stage, a coffee station, and offices. The Wenatchee Valley Veterans Hall Board of Directors, composed of five local veterans, manages the hall.
Inside the hall, a banner reads, “Built by Veterans, For Veterans.” The new hall serves as a space specifically for veteran use. Veterans and veteran organizations can use the hall at no cost.
Bob Ashford, schedule manager for the hall, writes veteran events with ink and pending non-veteran events with pencil to indicate that veterans receive priority. On the stage hang the colors of each military branch to let all veterans feel welcome.
“Our goal is to advertise to the veteran community to come in and use this (hall) for veteran projects,” Ashford said.
Before the new hall, local veterans met at a community center, but did not always receive priority, according to Ashford. The board of directors signed a five-year renewable lease at the new building, which the city of Wenatchee owns.
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Tuesday the hall hosts a coffee and donut get-together that welcomes all veterans. The get-together serves as a time for information exchange. A Disabled American Veterans service officer, Ron Bruno, works out of the hall to help local veterans file their claims and receive their benefits.
“These are the best of times,” said Jack Massarelli, a local U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “This is why this is so great. We got all branches of the service, some guys combat, some guys not, but we’re all veterans."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone