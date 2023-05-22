Veteran Hall Guards
Buy Now

Dennis Browers, Dan Beattiger, and John Adkins, local veterans, greet people at the door of the Wenatchee Valley Veterans Hall Friday.

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley veterans hosted an open house Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to showcase new renovations.

Local veterans renovated the hall at 1206 N. Wenatchee Ave. for more than two years though community donations. The new 3,800-square-foot space includes a stage, a coffee station, and offices. The Wenatchee Valley Veterans Hall Board of Directors, composed of five local veterans, manages the hall.

Heroes Banners at Veterans Hall
Buy Now

The entrance for the new Wenatchee Valley Veterans Hall has some of the Heroes Banners hung. Every November the banners decorate downtown to commemorate Veterans Day. 
New Stage
Buy Now

The new Wenatchee Valley Veterans Hall stage has the flags of each military branch.


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?