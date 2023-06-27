WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is closer to solidifying plans with Wenatchee Valley YMCA for the recreational nonprofit’s new digs on a portion of the soon-to-be former PUD headquarters at the corner of Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue.
PUD commissioners on Monday approved draft terms between the YMCA and PUD. Staff will return to the board with a purchase and sale agreement at a later, undetermined date.
“The opportunity to be a trusted anchor business is not taken lightly,” said Dorry Foster, Wenatchee Valley YMCA CEO, at Monday's meeting. “Our goal is to present and create a vibrant community hub that respects our collective legacies for the next 100 years.”
The PUD and YMCA have met on a biweekly basis to establish agreement terms for the YMCA to purchase 85,000 square feet of the current PUD campus, said David Lodge, PUD project manager. One of the terms includes the PUD transferring building demolition and site preparation responsibility for the current tech shop and utility service building to the YMCA “as part of the purchase, recognized as a credit to the price,” Lodge said.
“The appraised value of those parcels if vacated with nothing on it would be $1.49 million. We’ve estimated a credit for demolition, disposal and site prep of $1.09 million, so the resulting price YMCA would pay to the district is $400,000,” Lodge said. The YMCA would have to cover $1.09 million for demolition and site prep for the future facility.
Under the terms, the PUD would be tasked with the construction of an interior roadway and sidewalk, connecting Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue, Lodge said. Water, stormwater and electrical utilities will be relocated by the PUD for future development of the site.
According to Foster, schematic designs are in the works for the future YMCA facility, with the anticipation to present the design to donors and YMCA members in July or August. The YMCA had $10 million raised as of Monday.
Demolition is set for the end of first quarter 2024. Foster added the contractor’s timeline for completion of the new facility is August 2025.
“We know how that works … I give them until the end of 2025 and hopefully (we’ll) be in our new YMCA facility,” she said.
“It’s a great use of the land that exists here and I think it’s a good use of the YMCA resources to move (here),” said commissioner Garry Arseneault.
The PUD has discussed with the Music Theatre of Wenatchee since April nailing down the minimum area the group will need, Lodge added.
In July 2022, the theater asked to buy the connected Chelan County PUD Fish and Wildlife building and adjacent parking lot for $290,000, but recent discussions haven't firmed up any amount, according to Suzanne Hartman, a PUD communications contractor, as that area was re-appraised. Music Theatre of Wenatchee owns the Riverside Playhouse building at 233 B N. Wenatchee Ave.
"Discussions are progressing in a positive way," he said.
Chelan PUD is slated to completely vacate the adjacent 7.5-acre downtown site by early 2024 for its new Olds Station headquarters. The new Service Center is anticipated to be mostly occupied by staff in fall 2023, signaling the official public opening for the campus.
