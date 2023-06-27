pud hq

The current Chelan County PUD headquarters at Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street. 

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is closer to solidifying plans with Wenatchee Valley YMCA for the recreational nonprofit’s new digs on a portion of the soon-to-be former PUD headquarters at the corner of Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue.  

PUD commissioners on Monday approved draft terms between the YMCA and PUD. Staff will return to the board with a purchase and sale agreement at a later, undetermined date.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?