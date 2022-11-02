EAST WENATCHEE — Another roundtrip flight to and from Pangborn Memorial Airport may come next summer if all goes as hoped.
Jack Penning, a managing partner at Volaire Aviation Consulting, said he is working with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority to bring a second flight back to the airport even though it's competing with airports nationwide.
The presentations at last week’s Economic Development Partner breakfast and lunch provided insight into possible reasons behind Horizon’s decision to cut Pangborn’s flights to one daily to and from Seattle earlier this year. Those included a nationwide pilot shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic (bit.ly/3FK0UvU).
The solution, Penning said, would be for Horizon to fly to and from Wenatchee when people use the service the most, which is Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He said Volaire also looked at Yakima and Walla Walla airports, all of which have different peak days.
“So they could take those pilot hours and add a second flight that comes in at night and leaves the next morning on our peak days, and serve all three with the second flight on certain days of the week,” he said at Thursday’s lunch. “So, we've delivered that analysis to Alaska. That's what we're working on on them is to try and get a second flight at least on peak days when we know our people travel more than other days. But again, we would like to have a second flight every day of the week by summertime and that's our current goal.”
Larger planes
Another type of flight emerging, which could come to Pangborn, is larger planes flying less frequently.
“... These large planes flying certain days of the week, 737s, 189 seats, flying to places that we know our people travel frequently,” he said. “L.A. basin, Las Vegas, Phoenix also San Francisco Bay Area, and working with them to fly on those peak days with the larger aircraft with the much lower fare because we have, you know, 189 seats to spread the cost over. Fuel prices are the only real headwind to making this happen.”
New airline
He added he and some port staff and commissioners met with six airlines a couple of weeks ago at a Las Vegas airline conference.
“This may be the best opportunity to get additional seats in here as quickly as we can,” he said of recruiting airlines.
A new carrier providing service to the San Francisco Bay area has been discussed, as well, because the port has a $750,000 incentive for that service, he said.
Port CEO Jim Kuntz confirmed the port is still trying to use the incentive for Bay Area service rather than use the money to help keep Horizon at Pangborn.
Service to Denver also has been talked about, Penning said, “but the timeline here has gone into complete uncertainty" because other carriers have said they "do not have regional pilots right now” and are looks at cuts to service.
He said until more people are regional airline pilots, aviation fuel prices drop and networks of carriers stabilize, adding service with other carriers was sort of “off the table.” However, he said he and the port would continue conversations with carriers besides Horizon.
‘Schedule charter’
A new type of service could help bring more service to Wenatchee, too.
A “schedule charter,” or smaller plane with a pilot who had fewer required air training hours, was awaiting approval by the Federal Aviation Administration, he said. The pilots could have 750 hours rather than 1,500 hours, Penning said, back to the requirement of 15 years ago. The pilots then would work while attaining more air training hours and could go on to larger airplanes. SkyWest Airlines has taken 30 seats off a 50-seat plane and is waiting for approval to operate as SkyWest Charter for Delta Air Lines or United Airlines, which was expected.
“This would be really great for smaller communities like Wenatchee,” he said.
Electric flights
In the future, electric airplanes could service Pangborn, Penning said, and the airport is already equipped for those.
United Airlines has ordered 200, 30-seat electric planes, which could be another pilot training pathway. The planes could reduce energy costs by 95%, which is 40% of an airline’s operating costs, he said, compared to aviation fuel. The batteries on those 200 jets take about an hour to charge, he said.
Even though Pangborn is “unique” in its ability to charge electric airplanes, it will be competing against other airports for airline service, he said, because those have six-figure incentives for new service.
“That's what I want to point out,” Penning said. “When Alaska's trying to figure out where pilot hours should be used.
“Say they're looking at their subsidiary SkyWest and SkyWest is saying, ‘Alaska, we have, you know, 20 pilot hours a week that can be used. What can you do for us?’ And Alaska says, ‘We can pay you to fly to Wenatchee.’ Then SkyWest goes to American and says, ‘We have 20 pilot hours, what can you do?’ And they say, ‘We need more flights to Wilmington, North Carolina. We'll pay you more than Alaska.’
“Well, that plane goes to Wilmington, North Carolina, because Wilmington had a bigger incentive and American could afford to pay more to their regional carrier to allocate that plane there,” he continued. “So we're not competing against Pasco, we're not competing against Spokane. We’re competing against every single dot on that map (numerous U.S. cities) for additional pilot hours, and that's why it's important to fill up every seat that we possibly can.”