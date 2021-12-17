EAST WENATCHEE — The recently passed infrastructure bill will bring just over $1 million in funding for Pangborn Memorial Airport, though the airport is still determining how to spend it.
In total, the bill has $71 million for airports in Washington, including several local projects. Pangborn will receive $1,041,901, Cashmere-Dryden Airport will receive $110,000 and Lake Chelan Airport will get $159,000.
SeaTac International Airport received $45 million from the bill.
Funding amounts are based on the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program formula. According to a press release from Washington Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, the funds can be used for airport safety, capacity, security and addressing environmental concerns.
Trent Moyers, Pangborn director, said the airport is still deciding how to use the money.
"There's a lot of different capital projects that are going on that those dollars could help fund,” Moyers said. “And I honestly don't have the specifics from the FAA on how we can spend those, as of yet."
Beyond the newly-passed infrastructure funding, Pangborn has several other improvements in the works.
Pangborn will soon rebuild a new main taxiway, as the current one does not meet FAA design requirements. The taxiway will be widened and moved closer to the runway.
The project will cost $20.8 million and will be largely funded by an FAA grant. The project should go to bid in the first quarter of 2022 with work completed in the fall of 2023.
"It's a multiphased project, so it will take two construction seasons to complete,” Moyers said.
This project, along with a future project, will give the runway a higher elevation than the taxiway, which is preferred by the FAA. Currently, the taxiway at Pangborn is higher.
The airport is also in the design phase of a new aviation ramp that can accommodate up to three aircraft at once. The project will cost $10.2 million, which will be mainly funded by an FAA grant. The project will be completed in the summer of 2022
A Medium Approach Light Landing System will be installed off Runway 12, which will allow landings with a ½ mile of pilot visibility as opposed to the current mile required. The system will cost $3 million to install. According to Moyers, 60% of canceled flights would have been able to land with this system.
The two-flights-a-day schedule at Pangborn will last until the fourth quarter of 2022 due to pilot shortages at Alaska Airlines and its subsidiary, Horizon Air. When demand is low, this service may be reduced to one flight on some days.
Pangborn also continues to recruit an additional carrier for service, though there is no deal in place. The top two target routes are the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver.
"That work is ongoing. However, there's not been anything finalized or confirmed that an airline has said 'Yep, we're going to serve your market,” Moyers said. "If the community wants additional service, the best way to get it is to use what we have. That shows that need to the airlines for it."