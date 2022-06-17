WENATCHEE — People looking to recycle household paint can do so at the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility starting June 21.
Chelan County commissioners earlier this week signed an agreement with PaintCare Washington — a statewide nonprofit that oversees the state's paint recycling program — to pick up the paint for recycling from the waste facility.
"To be able to drop off household paint is something our visitors have been asking for since the facility was opened in December 2019," Brenda Blanchfield, manager of the county's Solid Waste program, said in a county news release.
Visitors to the Moderate Risk Waste Facility, 3612 Highway 97A in Wenatchee, are limited to dropping of 55 gallons of paint per visit. The paint must be in containers no larger than 5 gallons, according to a county news release.
The Wenatchee waste facility only accepts latex paint from Chelan County households. Businesses should continue to use Rodda Paint or Sherwin Williams stores in Wenatchee, according to a news release.
If usable paint comes in, it will be set aside in the free reuse program for visitors to take any paint they can use, according to a news release.
The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and the first Saturday of each month. In July, the drop-off Saturday will be on July 9.
The waste facility accepts a variety of items including: aerosol cans, brake fluid, automobile batteries, used cooking oil and more. Find a full list of the accepted and unaccepted items here: wwrld.us/moderate.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone