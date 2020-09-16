WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pitching in to assist with the wildfire relief effort in Bridgeport.
Partnering with Serve Wenatchee, Link Transit, Town Toyota Center and the Eastmont girls basketball team, the Wild are planning a “Stuff the Bus” donation drive Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the arena parking lot, the team announced in a press release.
All donations will be delivered to the Bridgeport community on Friday and Saturday following the drive, courtesy of the Wenatchee Rotary Club.
Suggested items to donate:
- Laundry soap
- Dawn dish soap
- Toilet paper
- Garbage bags
- Tarps of any size
- Plastic totes with lids
“These items have been requested by the community as they enter the early stages of recovery from this devastating event,” the release said. “We will not be able to accept any food or clothing at this time. Cash donations will be accepted and used to purchase additional items from the list. If these times do not work, feel free to drop off items at the Wenatchee Wild office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.”
Checks can be made out to Serve Wenatchee.
This event will be a drive-through and drop-off only.