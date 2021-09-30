WENATCHEE — An advocacy group is hosting a women’s march Saturday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. beginning at Memorial Park.
Confluence Indivisible organized the march to protest Texas’s abortion law, which prohibits abortion after six weeks and allows private citizens to sue abortion providers who violate the law. Women’s rights advocates have decried the law. And although there are currently cases challenging the law, the Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal to block the law.
The march — one of of more than 600 similar events across the country sponsored by the group Women’s March using the social media hashtag #RallyforAbortionJustice — will consist of a number of speakers and a 30- to 45-minute march through downtown Wenatchee.
Confluence Indivisible member Diane E Young said the organization wants to advocate for a woman’s right to choose her own health care.
“If you believe in women’s right to choose their own health care, you can show your support on Saturday,” Young said. “We will have amazing speakers and elected leaders, local candidates for office and a number of supporting organizations.”
