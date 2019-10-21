WENATCHEE — Wenatchee business owners will get an opportunity to learn how to protect their operations from fraud, counterfeit bills and shoplifting at a workshop later this month.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee Downtown Association are holding a “Business Safety Meeting” on Oct. 31 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. It’s open to members of either organization.
Wenatchee Police Det. Kirk Drolet will present at the workshop, according to the event page.
“We want to help our members be able to identify counterfeit bills, prevent shoplifting, keep their employees and customers safe, and recognize fraud,” Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Deputy Director Jerrilea Crawford said in a Monday statement. “This will also be a great opportunity to ask questions from our local law enforcement.”