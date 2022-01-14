WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of NCW raised $666,869 through Give NCW to benefit 62 nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
Nearly $2 million has been raised through Give NCW in the past five years. This year's campaign raised more than $100,000 than last year.
Since 2015, Give NCW has raised $2.3 million for nonprofits across North Central Washington.
Give NCW is an annual online fundraising campaign from Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. This is open to nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, or Okanogan counties that have received a competitive grant from the Foundation.
Jennifer Dolge, the director of donor services and communications for Community Foundation of NCW, said nonprofit partners have been challenged in different ways the last couple of years.
“Some have seen their services rapidly increase, like food banks, while others have had to come up with ways to reopen or continue services, like childcare centers and art venues. Each has its unique set of issues to overcome,” Dolge said.
She said they hear from nonprofits that demand for services has increased since the pandemic began and that many folks in need are requiring a higher level of support.
Overall, Dolge said, there has been a fluctuation in the demand for services at times during the eviction moratorium and when other COVID relief programs were in place.
Shelters and food banks are still seeing people who need their services, especially now that we’re in the cold winter months, she said.
“Wenatchee Rescue Mission has opened up shelter space for women, and the People’s Foundation has provided some cold-weather emergency shelters at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church,” Dolge said of the need for shelters and food banks this winter.
The Salvation Army also has some tent shelters next to their building, she said, and the Community Action Council now has a Mobile Food Bank that reaches communities in Chelan and Douglas counties.
