WENATCHEE — Commuters who enjoy listening to soothing jazz on their way home will soon have another option.
The Sleeping Lady Foundation and Northwest Public Broadcasting have struck a deal to broadcast jazz programming on KOHO 101.1 FM, beginning on April 19.
Icicle Broadcasting, which owns KOHO, has five employees. Three sales and programming staff members “will leave concurrent with this agreement,” Deborah Hartl, senior vice president of Icicle Broadcasting, said in an email.
The two remaining staff members will stay on and assist in the transition, Hartl said.
Hartl said the station will not initially broadcast local news. “This programming change will give our audience a new, exciting musical option not offered anywhere in the region,” Beth Stipe, president of the Sleeping Lady Foundation, said in a press release.
NWPB’s jazz programming began broadcasting from Pullman in 2013 on KJEM. NWPB has broadcast from WSU for 100 years and is a service of the university's Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
In December 2021, Bullitt’s Icicle Broadcasting Inc. announced plans to transfer control of its license for KOHO to the Sleeping Lady Foundation. Icicle Broadcasting also sold its other three stations, KOZI AM, KOZI FM and KZAL, to Chelan Valley Media Group last summer.
Hartl said there are no plans to sell KOHO.
The station will continue to broadcast from 32 N. Mission St. in Wenatchee, where it has been located since 2012. It previously operated from a studio on the Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort campus.
Icicle Broadcasting was formed in 1999 after the purchase of KOZI and KOHO from Jerry Isenhart.
