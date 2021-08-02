WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties' economic recovery has made leaps and bounds over the past year, but month-to-month growth is slow.
Last June, COVID-related layoffs drove Chelan and Douglas counties’ unemployment to 10%. While that rate dropped to 4.4% in June 2021 compared to the previous year, it was only down 0.5% from May.
That year-to-year change, though, is “good economic news” and “a step in the right direction,” Don Meseck, regional labor economist for the state Employment Security Department, said in a recent labor market summary report. It’s also the same rate as June 2019, pre-COVID.
Meseck said the year-to-year drop was caused by modest growth in the labor force and a 54.5% decrease in the number of unemployed residents. In fact, June 2021 was the first month in the past 14 months during which the local labor force expanded.
Leisure and hospitality saw the biggest month-to-month increase of 4.8%, followed by trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities at 4%; private services providing at 2.3%; mining, logging and construction at 1.8%; retail trade at 1.6%; and local government at 1.4%. Manufacturing, federal government and education and health services jobs remained stable.
Year-to-year job growth showed a bigger change, with leisure and hospitality also coming in with the largest increase at 38.3%. But the industry is still down 12.2% from pre-COVID.
Agriculture jobs
The agriculture industry has become less influential in Chelan and Douglas counties over the past decade, according to an analysis of preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wage program.
Agricultural employment in Chelan County fell from 8,983 jobs in 2009 to 8,749 in 2020, or a 2.6% downturn with an annualized loss rate of -0.3%. In 2010, agriculture jobs made up 23.5% of the county’s total employment. That number is 21.4% a decade later.
Douglas County agricultural jobs decreased from 3,038 in 2010 to 2,728 in 2020, a 10.2% decrease with an annualized loss rate of 1.1%. In 2010, Douglas County’s agricultural industry accounted for 28.1% of jobs, while in 2020, agriculture made up only 22.9% of jobs.
The downturn in agriculture jobs in both counties is contrasted by increases in jobs overall. Chelan County saw employment rise by 7.1% over the past 10 years, while Douglas County employment grew by 10%.
Although agriculture jobs have declined, wages have not. Douglas County’s agriculture payroll increased from $51.7 million in 2010 to $81.0 million in 2020, or 56.7%. Chelan County saw an increase from $171.8 million in 2010 to $280.2 million in 2020, or 63.1%. Despite these increases, the share of agricultural wages versus payroll in general stayed virtually unchanged.
According to Meseck, the author of the analysis, the juxtaposition of agricultural wages and employment trends show that the agricultural industry has become less influential in Douglas and Chelan countries' economies.
“Certainly, agriculture is still a seasonal industry,” Meseck said in the analysis. “But anecdotal evidence indicates that more agricultural workers are being hired into full-time year-round positions (with relatively fewer hires into part-time/seasonal positions); plus, automation in the picking, packing and sorting of fresh fruit and vegetables appears to have reduced the need for labor. “
These factors, he said, explain why the agricultural share of total employment declined while the share of wages remained virtually unchanged.
The analysis did not address how COVID-19 may have impacted the numbers.