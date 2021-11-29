WENATCHEE — The same weather pattern causing record-breaking rain in Western Washington has given Wenatchee three record-high temperatures.
On Sunday, Pangborn Memorial Airport hit 65 degrees, beating the record of 61 degrees set in 1995. Wenatchee also set record temperatures on Nov. 14 with 70 degrees and Nov. 15 with 64 degrees.
And December could also start with a record high, hitting 61 degrees Wednesday, just below the Dec. 1 record of 62 degrees, set in 1972. Wenatchee’s November weather is 2.4 degrees warmer than normal for the month.
Greg Koch, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the mild weather is tied to rain hammering Western Washington.
“We’ve had these very moist frontal systems crash into northwest Washington and British Columbia,” Koch said. “And this track has put us in a favorable southerly flow, allowing temperatures east of the Cascades to surge well above normal from time to time.”
While not as extreme as Western Washington, where record-breaking storms caused severe flooding in locations, Wenatchee received about half an inch of rain more than average in November. Wenatchee is still 1.31 inches below yearly precipitation after this summer’s drought.
“We have been making up some of the deficits that we’ve had this fall,” Koch said. “Not all the way there, yet, because the drought we’ve had in Central Washington has been a phenomenon, ongoing for a couple of years. But the moisture is certainly needed.”
Koch said the November trends don’t always continue into winter. Current forecasts show above-average precipitation and temperatures at or slightly below average during December, January and February.
Koch said there have been periods of snow accumulation in the mountains, only for it to melt in warm and wet rain.
“At this time, our snowpack is lower than average,” Koch said. “But we’re still very early in the season. And these percentages compared to normal can change drastically if we get into the right weather pattern.”
The snow level Sunday was 9,000 feet, which is much lower than the elevation of both Stevens and Blewett Pass. The snow level is also lower than Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort’s base elevation is 4,570 feet, and it rises to 6,820 feet. Mission Ridge began its season Friday and plans to run weekend operations through the middle of December.
Snow levels are expected to drop to between 2,000 and 3,000 feet this weekend into early next week.
“It is also news that will be good for local ski resorts, and that economy, too,” Koch said.
Tony Hickok, Mission Ridge's marketing director, said the limited opening is fairly common for the ski resort.
"The warmer temperatures this week definitely have our attention, and we will be assessing our planned opening schedule for Friday through Sunday this week," Hickok said. "It's a little early to tell how these temps are going to impact operations until we get a little bit further in the week. But we are definitely keeping our fingers crossed that the forecasts start changing in a more cooler direction.
Hickok said while Mission Ridge has received about average levels of snowfall so far this season, the warmer weather has "knocked that out."