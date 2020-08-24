WENATCHEE — The activewear brand Wenatchi Wear has launched the Wenatchi Land Back fundraiser to help buy back land for the Wenatchi band from the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The small business, opened by Mary Big-Bull Lewis and her husband Rob Lewis in April 2019, started a personal GoFundMe page to raise funds to buy land along the Wenatchee River to give back to the Indigenous Wenatchi people. The GoFundMe page has raised over $3,000 in donations in less than a week.
“It’s my name on the line and our business name,” Mary Big-Bull Lewis said. “That’s something that we don’t take lightly.”
A portion of Wenatchi Wear sales will also be donated to the Wenatchi Land Back fund. Wenatchi Wear wholesale merchandise is sold at multiple local businesses and is available by appointment at its sister company, R Digital Design, 3024 GS Center Road.
The store has launched a donation page on its website with additional information and links to Venmo and GoFundMe. The fundraiser is currently set at $5,000 but will be ongoing, according to Lewis, with a few donors already signing up to donate monthly via Venmo.
All donations made to the Wenatchi Land Back fundraiser are separate from Wenatchi Wear business, according to Lewis. Funds will go into a separate bank account and promotional work shared by the business for the fundraiser is to help with exposure.
Wenatchi Wear hopes to work with local indigenous organizations, land developers or current land owners to buy back land along the riverfront to build a community center for local indigenous people to dance, gather and practice tradition. There is not yet a decided location along the riverfront.
Lewis hopes the center could be used as a space for the Wenatchi Advisory Board, an organization under the Colville Confederated Tribes, to hold member meetings.
Lewis is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribe and a descendant of the Blackfoot Tribe. Having grown up in the Valley, she said there is a lack of Native American history being taught about the surrounding land.
In the Yakima Treaty of 1855, the Wenatchi Tribe (P’Squosa) was promised 36 square miles of reservation land which would have extended from present-day Wenatchee to Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The local government did not honor that treaty, though, and allowed white settlers and the Northern Pacific Railroad to build on the land. The Wenatchi Tribe is still not a federally-recognized tribe due to the failed treaty and therefore under the governance of the Colville Confederated Tribes.
“We waited for over 150 years for the treaties to be honored,” Lewis said. “We can remedy the past and learn from history.”
Find the fundraiser at wwrld.us/wenatchilandback.