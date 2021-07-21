An illustration shows the planned West Cashmere Bridge, which will span the Wenatchee River near the current location on Goodwin Road. The bridge will cross over Highway 2/97 to Hay Canyon Road, where a roundabout will be located.
CASHMERE — Construction of the West Cashmere Bridge is taking longer than expected.
The bridge was originally slated to open in November but Chelan County now expects a spring 2022 completion.
The delay is blamed on permitting for the demolition of the old bridge. Original scheduling estimated all demolition would have been completed by late April, according to a county news release. But the last concrete portion of West Cashmere Bridge, which is near the BNSF Railway tracks, will be demolished during the first week of August.
Meanwhile, the county’s contractor, Seattle-based SB Structures, has worked ahead on the road work portion of the project on Goodwin Road and the roundabout on the Hay Canyon side of the bridge.
The project remains within its $19.3 million budget and installation of the 18 girders needed for the new bridge is expected to begin in September, according to the county.
Find more information about the project at the Chelan County website: wwrld.us/2T0GNB3.
