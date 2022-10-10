Residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

A view shows a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike Oct. 9 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

 Reuters/Stringer

KYIV/BRUSSELS — More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, focusing on its need for air defenses after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war.

Opening the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the headquarters of NATO in Brussels, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia's huge wave of missile attacks this week had laid bare the "malice and cruelty" of its war.



