MOSES LAKE — A mosquito sample collected in the Moses Lake area last week tested positive for West Nile virus, the first detection in Grant County in 2021.
It's the seventh detection of the virus in the state this year, according to a Grant County Health District release. The first 2021 was in Walla Walla County on July 1.
The infected mosquito sample was found by Grant County Mosquito District 1, which covers Moses Lake, the Moses Lake Sand Dunes and Potholes Reservoir.
"So far this year there are no confirmed lab reports of human or other animal cases; however, detection of West Nile virus in the mosquito population means there is a potential for spread of the virus to humans and other vulnerable species," the release stated.
Humans contract the disease through the bite of an infected mosquito, but the risk is low, and most people who get it don't show symptoms. About one in five people with West Nile virus have mild symptoms, including fever, headache and body aches. About one in 150 will show more serious symptoms, including a high fever and disorientation, neck stiffness and convulsions.
People 50 years of age and older, or with certain medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease are more at risk for serious symptoms.
Horses also can catch West Nile virus, and it's a very serious equine disease, as those infected often die or have to be euthanized. There is an equine vaccine for West Nile virus, and horse owners are urged to get their animals vaccinated and keep vaccinations up to date.
There is no human vaccine to protect against the virus.
People can reduce their risk by making sure there's no place for mosquitoes to breed around their property. Mosquitoes like standing water with some vegetation, so people should make sure their gutters are clean and dry, and fix leaky faucets and sprinklers. Items that could hold standing water should be emptied or thrown away. That includes old tires, buckets, cans or plastic covers.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.