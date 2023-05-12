US-NEWS-DEBTLIMIT-TREASURY-GET

A statue of Alexander Hamilton stands in front of the Treasury Department on Jan. 18 in Washington, D.C. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The most urgent question in the bitter Washington showdown over the federal debt limit is one that the US Treasury refuses to answer: What happens if it runs out of cash?

While lawmakers and administrations past have come close to failing to address the debt limit in time — hours away in the 2011 instance — they’ve always reached a deal before the Treasury Department’s cash balance became too low to make all federal payments coming due.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?