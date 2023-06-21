The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives in an undated photograph

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An international search and rescue operation is underway in a remote patch of the Atlantic Ocean after Titan, a submersible vessel the size of a van, went missing on Sunday as it descended toward the wreckage of the Titanic.

Here are some facts about the unusual vessel, which lost contact with the surface with four passengers and a pilot aboard: