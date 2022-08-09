FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a rally in Ohio

Former President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Delaware, Ohio, in April. On Monday, FBI agents raided Trump's residence in Florida, taking boxes of materials into custody.

 Reuters file photo/Gaelen Morse

MIAMI — After FBI agents carted away about a dozen boxes of presidential records from Donald Trump’s opulent Mar-a-Lago residence, the question hanging over that mountain of paperwork is: What kind of criminal case is the Justice Department building against him?

Federal authorities are focusing not only on whether the former president violated a law requiring him to turn over almost all of his White House documents to the National Archives, but also on whether Trump mishandled classified documents found at his Palm Beach resort.



©2022 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

