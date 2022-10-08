Power play | Dan's Food Market owner adds 16 Tesla chargers
Workers spread gravel at the Tesla charging station that features 16 chargers near Dan’s Food Market in Leavenworth in 2018. Today, charging stations are more commonplace but electric vehicle owners say more work is needed.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

SEATTLE — Financial incentives. Mining abuses. The end, gradually, of combustion engines. Elon Musk.

Electric vehicles have been having a moment. Wall Street is almost as excited about them as Gov. Jay Inslee, who announced in August that new gasoline-powered cars wouldn't be sold in Washington after 2035. That announcement came on the heels of a similar prohibition by California lawmakers and the creation of new federal incentives meant to make EVs cost competitive with their fossil fuel-fueled cousins. Plus, this past summer's soaring gas prices triggered many to toy with the idea of owning an EV.



