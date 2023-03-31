SEATTLE — Fentanyl overdose deaths are on a grim upward climb in many cities across the U.S.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved selling Narcan without a prescription, a victory for longtime advocates calling on the agency to make the lifesaving drug more accessible.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.