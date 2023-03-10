US-NEWS-WHAT-WE-KNOW-ABOUT-UNIVERSITY-1-ID

Flowers, notes and stuffed animals lay along the University of IdahoÂ’s entrance sign on Pullman Road in Moscow to honor the four students stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, 2022.

 Angela Palermo/The Idaho Statesman

BOISE — In the nearly two months since Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, was arrested, the Idaho Statesman has continued in-depth coverage on the case.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30. He faces four counts of felony first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge in the Nov. 13 attack that took the lives of University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.