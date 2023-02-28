SEATTLE — Right turns on red lights will continue for at least another year in Washington state, while anti-jaywalking laws could maybe become a thing of the past as lawmakers in Olympia settle into the second half of the 2023 legislative session.

The cutoff for policy bills to exit their committee of origin came and went Friday. In a session with traffic safety and equity as a priority, the deadline marked the end of the line for some transportation-related bills in the Washington Legislature, while others motor toward continued debate and deliberation.



