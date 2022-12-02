SEATTLE — About 64% of Washington's 4.8 million registered voters participated in the November 2022 midterm races for state lawmakers, statewide elected officials and members of the U.S. House.

While this is a significant increase in turnout compared to the August primary, it is notably lower than the turnout for the 2018 midterms, according to an analysis of data from the Secretary of State's Office.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?