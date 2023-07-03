Biden Outflanked on Debt Ceiling Debate, Faces Difficult Choices (copy)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration is investing more than $3 billion in nationwide efforts to reduce homelessness, with a focus on helping military veterans get and stay in stable housing.

The centerpiece of the effort is $3.1 billion for the Department of Housing and Urban Development's "Continuum of Care" program, the single biggest infusion of funds into the program that supports state, tribal and local government efforts to tackle homelessness. Other components include grants to fund legal services and job training for veterans, and "boot camps" designed to help VA medical centers and public housing agencies get veterans into housing more quickly.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

