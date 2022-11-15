US-NEWS-BIDEN-STUDENTLOANS-GET

A woman holds up a sign during a press conference held to celebrate President Joe Biden canceling student debt on Capitol Hill on Sept. 29, in Washington, D.C. 

 Jemal Countess/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration is considering extending its pause on student loan repayments, now set to resume Jan. 1, in response to legal challenges to its student-debt forgiveness program, according to people familiar with the internal discussions.

White House aides, Democratic lawmakers and advocates have been discussing ways to give borrowers a measure of financial relief, as the lawsuits work their way through the court system, people familiar with the talks said.



