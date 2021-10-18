WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House is looking at alternatives to a clean power plan backed by President Joe Biden after a key Democrat informed the administration he wouldn’t support the provision.
“One hundred percent clean power by 2035 is a goal he committed to over a year ago, and he remains committed to it,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. “The good news is there are a range of good ideas and proposals out there from members of Congress about how these legislation can help meet that goal.”
The program, which would pay utilities for using clean energy and penalize those that don’t, is on life support after Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who holds a swing vote in the evenly divided Senate, told the White House he wouldn’t support the program.
The Clean Electricity Payment Program has been a major priority for the White House and President Joe Biden’s goal of de-carbonizing the nation’s electric grid by 2035.
“It’s absolutely pivotal that these pieces of legislation have climate components and they will, to address the climate crisis,” Psaki said. “But he has also not waited for that. He’s also taken actions of his own accord.”
Alternatives being considered by the White House and Senate Democrats include a tax on carbon dioxide emissions, including one that could exempt unleaded gasoline, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Other options include expanded loan guarantees for clean energy technologies and a program that would compensate industries for emissions reductions, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations.
Meanwhile, Manchin told reporters on Capitol Hill that he’s not watering down climate goals and defended his opposition to the clean energy plan.
“We want to make sure we have reliable power,” Manchin said. The coal mines “are not going to close.”
Environmentalists have urged passage of significant climate legislation, such as the clean power program, before world leaders gather in Scotland to discuss climate change. Biden has pledged to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by decades end, a move that environmentalists have said is impossible with the utility clean energy program.
But opposition from Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a fellow Democrat, to elements of a $3.5 trillion spending plan have kept it from passing in the closely divided Senate. The House has refused to take up a separate, bipartisan infrastructure package until the bigger spending plan is adopted.
“The president has an awful lot to take to the Glasgow with him if it, if the infrastructure bill gets done,” Manchin said.
While the clean energy program has drawn attention, environmentalists have emphasized that the spending plan has dozens of other provisions that would drive even greater emissions reductions.
“There are a ton of investments and pieces to this,” said Matthew Davis, legislative director of the League of Conservation Voters. “If we’re losing something big like the CEPP that both cost a lot of money but also delivered a lot of emissions reductions, we cannot lose any others if we want to meet the climate test.”