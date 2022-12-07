FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm speaks at the State Department in Washington

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a meeting at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7. 

 Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House on Wednesday launched the first standard on cutting carbon emissions from federal buildings as part of the Biden administration's policy on curbing climate change.

The Federal Building Performance Standard requires federal agencies to cut energy use and electrify equipment and appliances to achieve zero emissions in 30% of their buildings by square footage space by 2030. U.S. President Joe Biden wants federal buildings to be emissions free by 2045 as part of his goal of decarbonizing the economy by 2050.



