WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House is discussing President Joe Biden making a visit to unspecified destinations in Europe while Russia’s war on Ukraine is ongoing, according to people familiar with the matter.
Biden and his administration have sought to reassure NATO allies on the alliance’s eastern front that they have U.S. backing as Russian President Vladimir Putin presses on with his invasion of Ukraine. A presidential visit would reinforce that message, though timing of the possible trip wasn’t immediately clear.
“We are of course closely engaged with our NATO partners and European allies, as you’ve heard us say a number of times, about the next steps in diplomacy, whether that’s providing additional humanitarian or security assistance or the mechanics for future conversations,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing Monday. “But there’s not been any final decision about a trip.”
Russia over the weekend attacked a military base in western Ukraine, near the country’s shared border with NATO member Poland, further raising tensions with the alliance.
NBC News earlier reported the travel was under consideration, and that Brussels could be a destination. The city is the location of NATO’s headquarters.
On Monday, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Rome in part to discuss the Ukraine war. The Biden administration has sought to persuade Beijing to use its influence in Moscow to help end the invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, after a fourth day of negotiations between his team and Kremlin representatives.
While Ukraine and Russia have expressed cautious hints of optimism, a cease-fire more substantial than brief pauses in fighting to allow for humanitarian corridors has proved elusive.
