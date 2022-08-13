LAKE WENATCHEE — The 72.81-acre, 0% contained White River Fire, about 4 miles northwest of Lake Wenatchee, is threatening homes, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Three structures on Sears Creek Road are at a Level 3, or Go Now, evacuation notice; 127 on White River Road, are at a Level 2, Get Set; and six on Little Wenatchee Road, are at a Level 1, Get Ready, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Reinfeld on Saturday afternoon.
"These are mostly residences, but it does include the cabins at Tall Timber camp," he said.
He also said officials went door-to-door advising people of the danger and left a note if they weren’t home.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team took over the blaze in the Sears Creek area of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Saturday, according to a release from the USDA Forest Service.
Firefighting resources include three hotshot crews, two fire engines, and a bulldozer; additional resources have been ordered. Aircraft also were dropping water on the blaze.
The White River Fire likely was caused by lightning Wednesday night, Reinfeld said.
The Irving Peak Fire, about 10 miles northwest of Lake Wenatchee, is estimated at 51.38 acres in “very steep inaccessible terrain,” the release read.
“No resources are assigned but the fire (Irving Peak) is being monitored. Smoke is very visible from both (White River and Irving Peak) of these fires. Recreationists are advised to stay away from the Wenatchee Ridge area where the Irving Peak Fire is burning, trail closures are pending.”
Other blazes include:
The half-acre Phelps Fire and one-fifth acre Buck Creek Fire in the Glacier Peak Wilderness were being monitored.
Two small fires on the Chelan and Entiat Ranger Districts were each one-fourth acre. The Roaring Ridge Fire was out, and the Gold Creek Fire was contained.
Firefighters responded to a human-caused fire south of Rimrock Lake Friday night. It was an escaped campfire, which grew to about one-tenth an acre.
Six fires were within 2 miles of Thorp Mountain, 11-13 miles northwest of Cle Elum. A closure was expected for the Thorp Mountain area. The fires were less than an acre, except the Thorp Mountain Fire, 4 acres. Helicopters dropped water on that fire. The one-fourth acre Malcom Fire, 13 miles north of Cle Elum, was contained Saturday.
Hikers at Hart’s Pass reported seeing smoke in the Pasayten Wilderness in the Methow Valley Ranger District; rappellers were on the way.
USDA Forest Service firefighters responded until midnight Friday to illegal campfires in some areas.
“Please obey the campfire ban and don’t put unnecessary strain on firefighting resources,” the release read. “Firefighters are already responding to the fires from lightning that came through on Aug. 11. Responding to human-caused fires pulls resources away from being available to respond to new incidents and puts unnecessary strain on firefighters. Do your part, don’t cause a spark!”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone