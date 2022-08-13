Purchase Access

White River Fire

This map shows evacuation notices Saturday for the White River Fire, about 5 miles northwest of Lake Wenatchee. 

LAKE WENATCHEE — The 72.81-acre, 0% contained White River Fire, about 4 miles northwest of Lake Wenatchee, is threatening homes, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

Three structures on Sears Creek Road are at a Level 3, or Go Now, evacuation notice; 127 on White River Road, are at a Level 2, Get Set; and six on Little Wenatchee Road, are at a Level 1, Get Ready, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Reinfeld on Saturday afternoon.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

