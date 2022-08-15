Purchase Access

220816-newslocal-whiteriverfire 02.JPG
An airplane scoops up water into its onboard water tank to fight the White River Fire northwest of Lake Wenatchee Saturday evening.

LAKE WENATCHEE — The White River Fire was 600 acres and 0% contained Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Irving Peak Fire was 160 acres and 0% contained.

Evacuation notices were given Saturday afternoon, and remained in effect Tuesday morning. Three structures on Sears Creek Road were at a Level 3, or go now, evacuation notice; 127 on White River Road, were at a Level 2, get set; and six on Little Wenatchee Road, were at a Level 1, get ready, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Reinfeld.

220816-newslocal-whiteriverfire 03.JPG
Smoke from the White River Fire northwest of Lake Wenatchee Saturday evening.
220816-newslocal-whiteriverfire 04.JPG
A water scooper plane banks to make its approach to scoop water to fight the White River Fire northwest of Lake Wenatchee Saturday evening.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

