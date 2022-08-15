LAKE WENATCHEE — The White River Fire was 600 acres and 0% contained Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Irving Peak Fire was 160 acres and 0% contained.
Evacuation notices were given Saturday afternoon, and remained in effect Tuesday morning. Three structures on Sears Creek Road were at a Level 3, or go now, evacuation notice; 127 on White River Road, were at a Level 2, get set; and six on Little Wenatchee Road, were at a Level 1, get ready, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Reinfeld.
“These are mostly residences, but it does include the cabins at Tall Timber camp,” he said.
He also said officials went door-to-door advising people of the danger and left a note if they weren’t home.
Both fires were caused by lightning sometime Wednesday night and were reported Thursday. They burned conifer and riparian trees, wood litter and understory in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“Recreationists are advised to stay away from the Little Wenatchee and White River Roads where these fires are burning,” according to InciWeb Incident Information System’s website.
The White River Fire was about 14 miles northwest of Plain. The Irving Peak Fire, about 16 miles northwest of Plain, was in “very steep inaccessible terrain,” a U.S. Forest Service release stated.
A Type 2 Incident Management Team, usually 20-35 people to manage incidents of regional significance, was ordered to manage the fires on Monday. About 137 total people were fighting the fires.
Moderate fire activity occurred Sunday, with more resources supporting firefighting efforts. Aviation efforts were put on hold that morning due to poor visibility and smoke conditions.
White River Fire crews continued to assess and prepare structure protection along Sears Creek Road (FS 6404) and White River Road. Dozers worked on spur roads off the FS 6404 Road to improve access to the fire area. Two aircraft were assigned to the incident while other initial attack aircraft were assisting.
“Aviation resources are utilizing and scooping from Lake Wenatchee; we ask water recreationists to please clear the area and stay away from these aircraft as they work,” a release from the Forest Service stated.
The Irving Peak Fire on Monday gained more resources — multiple engines, hand crews, and heavy equipment. Crews are scouting potential control lines and beginning structure protection along Little Wenatchee Road (FS Road 6500).
A high-pressure weather system continued building, creating hotter and drier conditions throughout the week.
An area on North Shore Drive, along Lake Wenatchee, had unhealthy air conditions Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Smoke blog. In those conditions, everyone should “keep outdoor activities light and short. Go indoors if you have symptoms,” it stated. Those with heart/lung disease, older adults, children and pregnant people should “consider moving all activities indoors.”
The half-acre Phelps Fire and one-fifth acre Buck Creek Fire in the Glacier Peak Wilderness were being monitored.
Two small fires on the Chelan and Entiat Ranger Districts were each one-fourth acre. The Roaring Ridge Fire was out, and the Gold Creek Fire was contained.
Firefighters responded to a human-caused fire south of Rimrock Lake Friday night. It was an escaped campfire, which grew to about one-tenth an acre.
Six fires were within 2 miles of Thorp Mountain, 11-13 miles northwest of Cle Elum. A closure was expected for the Thorp Mountain area. The fires were less than an acre, except the Thorp Mountain Fire, 4 acres. Helicopters dropped water on that fire. The one-fourth acre Malcom Fire, 13 miles north of Cle Elum, was contained Saturday.
Hikers at Hart’s Pass reported seeing smoke in the Pasayten Wilderness in the Methow Valley Ranger District; rappellers were on the way.
U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded until midnight Friday to illegal campfires in some areas.
“Please obey the campfire ban and don’t put unnecessary strain on firefighting resources,” the release read. “Firefighters are already responding to the fires from lightning that came through on Aug. 11. Responding to human-caused fires pulls resources away from being available to respond to new incidents and puts unnecessary strain on firefighters. Do your part, don’t cause a spark!”
