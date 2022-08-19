Purchase Access

SPOKANE — Whitworth University is taking steps to shore up its cyberdefenses following a reported ransomware attack that has left the university's network crippled since late last month.

Describing the incident as "a very sophisticated security issue involving our network systems," Whitworth officials said in a statement to the campus community that they first became aware July 29 that the university's information systems had been infiltrated by "outside actors."