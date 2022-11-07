US-NEWS-ENV-EUROPE-HEAT-DEATHS-GET

A herd of cows in a dried meadow following the heatwave in Vensat, southern France, on Aug. 19.

 Thierry Zoccolan/Zoccolan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

COPENHAGEN — At least 15,000 people have died this year due to excessive heat in Europe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The region has just experienced the hottest summer and the hottest month of August since records began, WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said on Monday at the start of the COP27 World Climate Conference in Egypt.



