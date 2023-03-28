WHO logo seen near its headquarters in Geneva

FILE PHOTO: The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 2. 

 Reuters/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The World Health Organization on Tuesday changed its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting that high-risk populations should receive an additional dose 12 months after their last booster. 

The health agency defined high-risk populations as older adults, as well as younger people with other significant risk factors. For this group, the agency recommends an additional shot of the vaccine either 6 or 12 months after the latest dose, based on factors such as age and immunocompromising conditions.



