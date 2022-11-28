FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the WHO in Geneva

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 6, 2021. 

 Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File photo

GENEVA — The World Health Organization said on Monday it would start using a new preferred term, "mpox," as a synonym for monkeypox and urged others to follow suit after receiving complaints that the current name for the disease was racist and stigmatising.

"Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," the WHO said in a statement.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?