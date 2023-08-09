US-NEWS-CALIF-CHILDMARRIAGE-SA

Chavie Weisberger on June 22, 2023, hugs fellow child marriage survivor Fatemah on the west steps of the California state Capitol as they told their stories during a rally against child marriage. The advocates and survivors are asking the Legislature for a bill that would prohibit child marriage in California.

 The Sacramento Bee/Hector Amezcua

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The marriage certificate appears unremarkable — another piece of government paper. But Mandy Havlik keeps a copy of it as proof of her past.

It was issued by the state of Arizona in 1999, a week after her 17th birthday. Her parents, strict Pentecostal Evangelical Christians, had pressured her to marry a 23-year-old suitor, an aspiring preacher at their church, she said.



