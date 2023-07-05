BIZ-CPT-FTC-CHILD-PRIVACY-DMT

Since May, the Federal Trade Commission has announced multimillion-dollar settlements with two of the Seattle area's largest employers: Amazon and Microsoft. The FTC accused both companies of failing to protect consumers' data, including from users under the age of 13. 

SEATTLE — With the recent spate of privacy-focused investigations, government regulators may be looking to send Big Tech a message — and it's landing in Seattle's tech-fueled backyard.

