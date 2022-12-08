US-NEWS-USRUSSIA-GRINER-WHELAN-GET

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine accused of espionage and arrested in Russia, listens to his lawyers while standing inside a defendants' cage in a Moscow courtroom during a hearing on Jan. 22, 2019. WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison on Thursday, while Whelan remains in a Russian prison. 

 Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the second time this year, the family of Michigan's Paul Whelan was left "devastated" that Russia agreed to swap an American prisoner for the return of a Russian inmate, and that, again, that American wasn't Paul.

"It's disappointing. We were aware that there was a 50-50 chance, and, unfortunately, it broke that way," Whelan's brother, David, told The Detroit News.



