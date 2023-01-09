SEATTLE — Graduation rates are holding steady, enrollments are picking up and school districts are on track to spend their federal pandemic relief funds, the state's top education official said Monday.

"We took a pause during the pandemic a bit. But we're accelerating again," said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal, who whipped through a wide range of policy proposals in a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.



