Schizaphis_graminum_usda - cropped.jpg

A close-up of greenbug aphid, Schizaphis graminum, showing the piercing-sucking mouthparts it uses to feed and inject viruses into plants.

In late spring, when the light lasts longer and the days and nights warm up, aphids begin to emerge from their eggs. These aphids are all females. Once they reach adulthood, they disperse and begin to reproduce parthenogenetically, cloning themselves without mating. They are viviparous, so instead of laying eggs, their offspring are “born” rather than hatched.

The job of these aphids is to start new colonies. They are very good at what they do! A female aphid can live for about a month, and when resources are plentiful, will produce between 50 and 100 wingless offspring in her lifetime.



