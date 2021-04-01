SEATTLE — Perhaps you are reading this and you are young(ish) and healthy and have the luxury of being able to work from home. Maybe you should count your blessings.
But perhaps you've also been working from home and avoiding restaurants and indoor gatherings and crowds and fun for more than a year and you'd really like a vaccine and a return to normal life.
And there's your cousin in New York who booked an appointment for next week. And your college roommate in Texas who got his vaccine a while back. And your friend in California who's younger than you are and awfully healthy and lives on the beach and how on earth did she get it already?
Vaccine longing. Vaccine envy. Vaccine FOMO.
As more and more states across the country open vaccine eligibility to all adult residents, Washington has taken a more measured approach, opening eligibility to ever-larger tranches of the population, but holding off on the free-for-all that open eligibility would bring.
Some of that angst was assuaged Wednesday, as Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all Washington residents age 16 and up will be eligible to receive vaccines starting April 15.
Washington joins at least 38 other states that had already made vaccines available to all adults, or said they'll do so in April. New York and California, with similar political leanings as Washington, both announced last week they'd be expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults within weeks.
But moving faster on vaccine eligibility does not necessarily equate to moving faster on vaccines. Supply of vaccine from the federal government, as ever, remains the limiting factor in getting shots into people's arms.
The state had been hesitant to open eligibility too quickly, worried that with limited supply the most vulnerable would be left out in a broader rush for appointments.
"Washington remains focused on metrics that look at both risk and equity," Shelby Anderson, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health, said Tuesday. "We want to afford people in Washington who are at higher risk the chance to get the vaccine before people who are at lower risk."
Other states have also seen more vaccine hesitancy among residents, said Cassie Sauer, president and CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association.
In those states, opening eligibility can be a way to spur demand if it begins to slack.
"Washington state has been very science-based in its response and seems to be very science-based in the public's appetite for vaccine," Sauer said.
Washington, despite moving slower than many on eligibility, is among the best states in the country at getting shots out the door, with more than 90% of the first doses the state has received already in someone's arm, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease control and Prevention. Washington has given out more than 3.2 million shots of vaccine, with about 27% of the population receiving at least one dose so far, according to state data. Nearly three-quarters of Washington residents over age 65 have received at least one dose, according to state data.
Another 2 million Washington residents became vaccine-eligible Wednesday — people over 60; adults with at least two health conditions; restaurant, construction and manufacturing workers; military dependents over age 18. They join older residents, health care workers, teachers and agricultural and grocery workers.
There are now far more Washington residents (over age 16) eligible for the vaccine than ineligible.
But with eligibility qualifications getting ever-more specific and difficult to verify — what qualifies as a comorbidity again and what's a congregate setting? — some had been calling to cut the confusion and just open the doors to all.
A national survey released Tuesday from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 30% of people who have not been vaccinated are unsure of whether they're currently eligible to be vaccinated.
The state's tiered eligibility phases, said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, have been aimed at an equitable distribution, to get vaccines first to people at the highest risk of infection, hospitalization and death.
"I very much support expanding eligibility as soon as we can be assured a supply that is proportional to the number eligible so that we do not add a large number of newly eligible people who will be competing with those who are currently prioritized," Duchin said Tuesday.