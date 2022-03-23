Wild fall in regular season home finale 4-3

WENATCHEE — With a playoff position secured and their first-round matchup set, the Wenatchee Wild’s matchup against the Penticton Vees on Wednesday was about as low stakes as a game can get. Still, the team would have liked to end their regular-season home schedule on a high note.
But even the best-laid plans go awry, and the Wild fell to the Vees 4-3.
“The playoffs isn’t something you just turn on and start going,” said head coach Chris Clark. “We’ve been playing pretty good hockey the last two weeks and we want to keep that going through the last [two] games here. I thought we did some good things tonight, but we’ve definitely got to clean up special teams.”
Despite being outshot 11 to 7 in the period overall, and shorthanded after a Hunter Hastings penalty for interference, a Garrett Szydlowski goal 8:18 into the first period gave the Wild an early 1-0 lead. The goal was No. 14 for Szydlowski’s on the year and came on assists by Cade Stibbe and Connor Overson. Hasting’s penalty was part of a period where a combined five players took a trip to the penalty box.
“That’s a pretty good hockey club over there; they’re going to make plays,” Clark said. “We took too many penalties tonight, and special teams were ultimately the difference in the game. I thought five on five, we did a lot of good things. But you also give credit where credit is due.”
The Vees capitalized on penalties in the second period, scoring twice after interference by Anthony Cafarelli and Travis Bohnet. Bradly Nadeau and Casey McDonald scored the power-play goals for the Vees. Penticton’s Luc Wilson tacked on another score in the period.
While the Vees scored three times, the scoreboard was equal entering the third period thanks to Wild goals by Landon Parker and Ean Somoza within a minute of each other. Parker’s goal came on assists by Hastings and Cafarelli, while Somoza was assisted by Stibbe and David Hejduk.
Each team had 12 shots on goal in the period.
After Bradly Nadeau scored for Penticton in the second period, he assisted his brother Josh for the third period’s lone goal. Penticton outshot Wenatchee in the period 14 to 8.
The Wild finish their 2021-2022 schedule with two games on the road. In the first round of the playoffs, the Wild will face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who have beat Wenatchee in four out of five matchups this season. The Wild’s lone win came in their last meeting, a 5-4 shootout on March 12.
As the regular season comes to a close, Clark has seen improvement from his squad.
“We’re doing a better job taking care of the puck; we’re getting in on the forecheck, creating problems on the forecheck,” he said. “I’m very proud of the group right now. I think they’re doing a lot of good things. Again, we played a pretty good team over there and they capitalized when we made our mistakes tonight.”