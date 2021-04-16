OLYMPIA — The state Senate this week approved legislation that calls for fire officials to follow steps to help prevent wildfires caused by electric utilities.
Senate Bill 5158 directs the state Department of Natural Resources to implement recommendations from the Electric Utilities Wildland Fire Prevention Task Force. The bill was Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, and now awaits the governor's signature.
The bill passed with 48 yes votes, zero no votes and one excused.
The task force was formed in 2019 to find ways to reduce wildfires sparked by power lines and other electrical sources.
Recommendations cover the management of dangerous trees and vegetation, development of communication protocols and education exchanges, investigation protocols, and the creation of rosters of certified wildland fire investigators.
Reducing wildfires started by electric utilities has been a topic of much discussion in recent years, particularly in the wake of the 2018 Camp Fire in California that killed at least 85 people and destroyed almost 19,000 buildings. The fire was caused by a powerline belonging to PG&E. PG&E later filed for bankruptcy.
The Chelan County PUD is considering targeted power outages ahead of forecasted fire weather to prevent fires caused by power lines.