SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that closed down a portion of Yosemite National Park grew to an estimated 250 acres, according to an update Friday.
The Washburn fire was reported Thursday afternoon near the lower Mariposa Grove close to the Washburn Trail.
The grove was evacuated and, along with Mariposa Grove Road, remained closed until further notice, according to the National Park Service.
The fire was mapped at 46 acres Thursday night, but grew by five times, according to the update from Yosemite Fire. Additional resources were ordered into the area, including engines, crews and aircraft. A Type 2 Incident Management Team also was ordered, which is typical for major fires.
Ground and air resources were expected to continue suppression efforts Friday. The flight tracking site FlightAware was showing a lot of activity in the area including jets and helicopters.
No evacuation orders or warnings were issued as of Friday morning, but all areas in Wawona were to prepare for potential evacuation, Yosemite Fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mariposa Grove is home to some 500 giant sequoia trees, which can grow to more than 250 feet tall. Grizzly Giant, the most well-known tree in the Mariposa Grove, is 209 feet and one of the largest trees in the world. It is estimated to be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old.
