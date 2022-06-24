WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD may have to raise its insurance budget to account for wildfire surcharges from insurance providers.
PUD commissioners approved a change to their budget to $5 million on Monday from the June 16 projection of $4.8 million.
Insurance and claims manager Ron Gibbs said the “major factors that are driving the difficult market conditions currently. … For liability insurance, obviously, wildfire is a top concern, and that was the quote we received Friday related to the wildfire risk.”
Gibbs said the insurance company the PUD is currently negotiating with provided last Friday’s quote with wildfire risk in mind. The move to increase the budget to $5 million is to “allow for flexibility” in case the PUD is unable to negotiate better terms and find another company with different premiums.
Gibbs said their options are currently limited due to wildfires.
“Last year, we actually had a number of insurance companies coming out of the market, no longer willing to insure western utilities,” Gibbs said. “This year those markets have stabilized somewhat. We’re not seeing insurance companies leaving, but we still have a very small pool of options.”
Gibbs explained that the insurance companies that do still cover western utilities companies are adding wildfire surcharges. Associated Electric and Gas Insurance Services Ltd. (AEGIS), one of the PUD’s primary liability carriers, applied a surcharge for the first time last year of $125,000 a year.
“This year they upped it to $235,000, and next year they told us already that we’ll be at $350,000. That is expected to be the final increase for that wildfire surcharge for the foreseeable future,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said if major wildfires continue past 2023, he believes the surcharge could continue to increase.
While the prices are rising, Gibbs said it’s important for PUD to have this coverage.
“Chelan PUD has not had incidents, but there have been utility-caused wildfires in the Pacific Northwest highlighting the value of maintaining effective insurance coverage,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said other components behind rising insurance prices are property insurance and cyber risk insurance.
“Global premiums for cyber risk insurance market have increased significantly recently due to a number of factors that have been reported including increased ransomware attacks and other breaches,” Gibbs said. “As more and more companies choose to purchase cyber risk insurance, demand has increased as well.”
Gibbs said PUD tracks and adopts best practices used by other utilities to stay up-to-date with the changing insurance industry.
“We’ve also initiated new programs such as our fire safety outage management effort,” Gibbs said. “These strategies have been valuable to share with insurance carriers, as our diligence has helped us secure the best possible rates.”